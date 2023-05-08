Backstage News On Carlito’s Backlash Appearance And His WWE Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, Carlito made a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash on Saturday in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and it was reported that WWE officials were very happy about it.

Carlito and Savio Vega unexpectedly showed up during the San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and the victorious Bad Bunny. For more about what happened, click here, and for a report on Bunny’s WWE future and backstage reactions to Saturday’s match, click here.

The WWE is reportedly “very happy” about Carlito’s return, according to a new report from Fightful Select. This is because many backstage noted how much Carlito has grown since his last significant run in 2010.

Additionally, it was stated that the response from Carlito’s home crowd was “even better than expected.”

There have been several pitches in recent years to bring Carlito in for short or full-time stints. According to reports as of this past weekend, Carlito’s Backlash appearance was a one-time thing, but anything is possible. Click here for the latest speculation about his WWE future.

This was Carlito’s first appearance since the February 1, 2021 RAW, when he defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker alongside Jeff Hardy, just a few days after his surprise 2021 Royal Rumble appearance. Carlito joined WWE in early 2003 and was released in May 2010.

He recently revealed that he’s open to “any good offer from anywhere,” and commented on what’s driving him.