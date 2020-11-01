Backstage News On Chad Gable’s WWE Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, Chad Gable is no longer Shorty G, but it didn’t help him get back on television the following week. Gable remained off SmackDown this week which caused a lot of fans to question why.

Gable’s position on the SmackDown roster didn’t improve. He got a new name, and a serious presentation was teased, but he’s not a priority in Vince McMahon’s eyes, according RingsideNews.

A tenured member of the creative team with close knowledge of the situation said that despite Gable’s recent name change he is “still just an afterthought.”

Big E didn’t appear on SmackDown this week because he wasn’t on Vince’s agenda. We are told McMahon didn’t ask, ‘what do you have for Big E’ or ‘what do you have for Gable?’ Unlike Gable, there are still plans in place for Big E.

Gable has a ton of potential and wrestling ability that exceeds a majority of the roster. For some reason, he has yet to find favor with Vince McMahon.

Gable fought hard as Shorty G, but the character didn’t get over. Daniel Bryan pulled for months to get Gable’s name changed back to his American Alpha moniker. Shorty G’s name change was actually filmed a week prior to when it aired. The original segment involved Drew Gulak, but it was cut for time. That should also be an indication of how Vince McMahon feels about making sure that time is carved out for the former NXT, Raw, and SmackDown Tag Team Champion.