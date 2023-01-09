Backstage News on Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona and Kylie Rae’s WWE Status

Following reports that WWE was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back, many fans speculated that she would be returning to WWE after finishing up with Impact Wrestling late last year.

The contract status of three wrestlers, including Green, have been updated by Fightful Select.

Green has been under contract with WWE “for quite some time and is still awaiting creative,” according to the report.

Another sign that Green was on her way to WWE was the recent closure of her Onlyfans page. Because of Chelsea Green’s signing, Major Pod had to limit the production of new Chelsea Green merchandise.

With multiple reports that Green was being brought back, there was speculation that her husband, Matt Cardona, was also on his way back. According to WWE sources, “Cardona is not signed, but that we shouldn’t rule anything out for the future.”

Finally, despite being brought in for a tryout and appearing on WWE Main Event, which led to speculation that she’d been signed, Kylie Rae is reportedly still a free agent.