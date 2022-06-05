Backstage News on CM Punk and His Injury Announcement

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW world champion CM Punk announced his injury and need for surgery during the June 3rd 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. An interim AEW world champion will be crowned at the Forbidden Door PPV, and Punk will meet them in a unification match once he is cleared to wrestle again.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, there is no information on how long Punk will be out of action following his treatment.

AEW knew he injured himself after the six-man tag on Wednesday, but it wasn’t confirmed until Friday afternoon, a few hours before Friday night’s Rampage broadcast, that surgery would be required, according to Johnson.

Johnson also stated that the plan was for Punk never to relinquish the belt. In AEW, the plan is to award an interim champion if someone is injured, similar to how the UFC handles it.

Chris Jericho admitted on Twitter that he misspoke on commentary when he stated that CM Punk had relinquished the belt.

I misspoke. He’s not relinquishing the title…he needs to get surgery which puts him on the shelf indefinitely. https://t.co/a3vDSm3Gqx — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 4, 2022

