Backstage News On Hologram’s Status With AEW

AEW star Hologram has really made a name for himself since he joined the company several months back, most especially due to his high-flying abilities and his technical Lucha libre style. The Lucha Libre star was set to play a significant role in the promotion’s Mexican TV deal, but those plans have been put on hold.

Fightful Select reports that Hologram has been sidelined due to a serious ankle injury, which is said to be a significant one. There is no word yet on how long the Lucha libre star will be out of in-ring action.

Hologram has been on the shelf for more than two months now following his 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match with The Beast at the WrestleDream PPV.