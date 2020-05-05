Backstage News On How WWE Is Reportedly Handling Money in the Bank PPV

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com discussed the production for this Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV and here is what he said:

“Will it be live? Will it be taped? The answer is: both. All of the material related to the Money In The Bank ladder matches, the men’s match and the women’s match which will take place at the same time has been filmed. That material, everyone battling throughout Titan Tower all up on the roof — all of that filmed.”

“Everything else that you’re going to see on the show that will take place from the WWE Performance Center will be live on pay-per-view as it happens.”

To hype up the MITB ladder matches, WWE published a video which tours the WWE headquarters in Stamford: