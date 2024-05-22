Backstage News On Idea For Darby Allin’s Early Return From Injury For AEW Double Or Nothing

Darby Allin is coming back early for a vicious Anarchy in the Arena match.

And apparently it was all his idea.

Fightful Select is reporting that Allin was the one who pitched the idea to be Eddie Kingston’s replacement for Team AEW in their upcoming battle against The Elite in the Anarchy In The Arena match at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024.

Allin is recovering from a broken foot he suffered in March, which led to his plans to climb Mount Everest getting delayed. While out with that injury, he was hit by a bus in New York City on April 27, which resulted in, among other injuries, a broken nose.

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Allin revealed that he was in the process of helping his dad move into a new home when he heard that Eddie Kingston would not be cleared and decided to call Tony Khan to see if he could fill in for him as his replacement in Anarchy In The Arena.

Allin said he called Khan the night before his return on Dynamite while he was in Yellowstone National Park with his dad. He

Make sure to join us here this Sunday for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.