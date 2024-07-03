Backstage News On Internal Praise For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Match

The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event took place on Sunday at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and featured a number of highly praised matches.

This year’s event featured AEW World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay in the main event, with Strickland retaining his title. Another notable match pitted AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone against NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title-match.

Mone won by using the Money Maker and a crossface. Britt Baker returned after the bout, walked out to the stage, and exchanged stares with Mone before leaving.

According to PWInsider.com, the match received a lot of internal praise within AEW, particularly Vaquer’s strong finish with the live crow. They were told that Mone entered the fight intending to ” make” Vaquer.

Vaquer did not arrive in town late; she arrived in the afternoon of the PPV. They appeared to have accomplished their goal. Mone will celebrate his double-title win on tonight’s episode of AEW.