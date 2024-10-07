Backstage News On Keith Lee’s AEW Status After Being Out Of Action For Several Months

According to Fightful Select, AEW star Keith Lee has not been medically cleared after being out of in-ring action for 9 months due to an undisclosed issue he has been dealing with.

Lee has not been at the company’s television tapings for quite some time and has not even been factored into creative as there is still no word yet when he can make his return.

Lee, who is still under contract with AEW, was originally set to face Swerve Strickland at their 2023 Worlds End PPV, however, the former WWE star was put on the shelf and he hasn’t been back since.