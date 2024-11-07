Backstage News On Malakai Black’s Contract Status With AEW

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Malakai Black take on Adam Cole in singles action. Cole walked out of the match as the winner after it appeared that Black called for the finish. Black then rejected Cole’s handshake and instead hugged the former Men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament winner.

Fightful Select reports that there was some speculation that this could have been a send off of sorts for Black and the former AEW World Trios Champion will be finishing up his commitments with the company sometime in the end of 2024 or early 2025.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed back in 2022 that Black was under contract with the company for almost five years, however Black has denied this claim, although it is said that his contract with AEW does include some option years.