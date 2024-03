According to Fightful Select, former WWE star Mustafa Ali is not under contract with TNA or NJPW even though he was been working with both companies for quite some time now following his release from WWE back in the fall of 2023.

It was also mentioned on the report that TNA Wrestling has the reigning X-Division Champion on a per-appearance deal and there are a number of promotions like AEW having an interest in working with Ali, but whether or not that comes to fruition has yet to be determined.