Backstage News On Potential WrestleMania 39 Surprises Tonight, Entrances And More

Regarding potential WrestleMania 39 segments on tonight’s Night 1 show, Fightful Select reports that there were some very secret segment assignments for certain staff, with not even those staffers aware of the specifics.

There were special entrances proposed for Dominik Mysterio’s match tonight against 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, but no other information was provided. On a related note, even though Xavier Woods is not advertised, props for him were sent in to the stadium for tonight.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy was delivered to SoFi Stadium today from the Crypto.com Arena, and word is that the trophy will be involved in an entrance, indicating Bobby Lashley’s involvement.

There are still unconfirmed rumors about WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin appearing tonight, but we do know that the rumors have gained traction. We previously reported how Randy Orton was brought to Los Angeles, but it was unclear whether he’d be used on Night 1 or Night 2, if at all. According to Fightful, Orton has insisted to those close to him that he is not done wrestling after undergoing a back fusion last year.