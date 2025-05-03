Backstage News On Rumored Date And Location For WWE Evolution 2

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE is actively planning the return of its all-women’s premium live event, Evolution, later this year. New details have now surfaced regarding the potential date and location.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Evolution 2 is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

While WWE has yet to officially confirm the event or announce ticketing information, the report notes that more details are expected to emerge in the coming weeks. If finalized, this would mark the second-ever Evolution PLE, following the critically acclaimed inaugural event held in October 2018 at the Nassau Coliseum.

The return of Evolution is part of WWE’s broader initiative to spotlight its women’s division, which continues to showcase standout performers across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. With SummerSlam season heating up and a stacked event calendar in play, Evolution 2 would add further momentum to WWE’s 2025 lineup.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for ongoing updates and official announcements regarding WWE Evolution 2 and all other WWE programming.