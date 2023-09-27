Backstage News On The Fallout From Jon Moxley Suffering A Concussion At AEW Dynamite

As a result of a concussion, Jon Moxley changed the finish of his match against Rey Fenix for the AEW International Title last week on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Fenix’s dive shook Moxley to his core. As Fenix covered Moxley, referee Rick Knox called the count. He lasted two and a half minutes. Fenix hit another move while the referee was counting fast, emphasizing that this was not supposed to be the end, and Fenix walked away with the title. The good news is that Moxley is all right.

According to Fightful Select, the change in the finish had an immediate impact on Dynamite and possibly WrestleDream this Sunday, as original plans called for a non-AEW wrestler to come on AEW Dynamite and challenge Moxley for it at WrestleDream.

The match challenge was canceled when the match result changed. This surprise challenger’s identity remains unknown.