Backstage News On The Success Of AEW Programming On Max

AEW began streaming its weekly programming on Max starting with the first episode of Dynamite in 2025, which aired on Wednesday, January 1st. The show is also continuing its simultaneous broadcast on TBS.

According to Fightful Select, while Max has not disclosed the exact streaming numbers for AEW’s programming, early indications suggest the performance is meeting expectations. The report further notes that sources within Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have revealed that official streaming figures for AEW on Max are tightly guarded, even internally. However, AEW has consistently ranked among the top live sports events on the platform since its debut, signaling strong viewer engagement.