Backstage News On The Undertaker Being Prominently Used In AAA’s Creative

WWE announced during their WrestleMania 41 Night One countdown show this past April that they have acquired the Lucha Libre AAA Mexican wrestling promotion.

Since then, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has been significantly involved in the company’s creative efforts.

In a recent Q&A session on PWInsider.com, Mike Johnson explained the rationale behind The Phenom’s involvement with AAA when asked by a fan. He stated that one of the main reasons for The Undertaker’s engagement is WWE’s desire to transform AAA into a brand that appeals to the WWE Universe.

Johnson emphasized that The Undertaker understands what resonates with WWE audiences.

The report also noted that The Undertaker currently serves as a brand ambassador and a writer for the Mexican promotion. He was notably hands-on for AAA TripleMania XXXIII, which took place on August 16.

This development aligns with comments made a few months ago by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who indicated that The Undertaker is one of the key driving forces behind AAA.