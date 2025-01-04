Backstage News On TNA Wrestling Landing A New Television Deal

PWInsider.com reports that TNA Wrestling has landed a new television deal in the United States on the New England Sports Network (NESN). The report also mentions that the partnership with NESN officially began earlier this week, and an official announcement will be made soon.

TNA Wrestling, who also secured a new television deal with Sportsnet in Canada, is set to air on NESN tonight, January 4 from 12PM ET to 2PM ET, and will have an additional airing on Sunday from 12AM ET to 2AM ET. NESN previously aired ROH and currently airs OVW.