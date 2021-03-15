Backstage News On Vince McMahon and Covid-19 Precautions In WWE

Vince McMahon is unhappy with certain talent and staff in WWE due to a lack of Covid-19 precautions, according to a report on Fightful Select. The site noted the following:

“There was a particular incident of a wrestler or staff member at amusement parks unmasked weeks back that set Vince McMahon off after he had made it clear he wanted wrestlers taking more precautions as a result of COVID-19 risks.”

There were apparently instances of staffers having their “responsibilities reduced” due to photos of them emerging in public areas without face masks.

Earlier this year, Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons was released from the company and was believed to be the first WWE wrestler fired due to testing positive for Covid. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that McMahon was said to be “livid” after finding out that there was a New Year’s party which led to Cutler testing positive.

WWE NXT star Kacy Catanzaro was later scrutinized by fans on social media for posting a video of herself at a public gathering while not wearing a mask. Catanzaro ended up issuing an apology video.