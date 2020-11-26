Backstage News On Vince McMahon Planning For WWE WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is set to take place, but a date hasn’t been officially announced in quite a while. A recent thought is that WWE might push the date back a bit. The company isn’t really making creative plans that far out anyway.

WWE has not locked down any matches for TLC besides Braun Strowman vs Drew McIntyre. A possible injury for Strowman might even throw that plan out the window.

No storylines are really planned past TLC, according to Ringsidenews. Storyline ideas are not long-term, except for a few “very top talent.”

A tenured member of the creative team revealed that Vince McMahon “is considering” some ideas for top Superstars, but they are “loose ideas” at this point. Nothing is getting locked in for the grandest stage of them all right now.

Anything out there about proposed WrestleMania matches is just that, proposed. This includes the mixed tag team match between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss vs Edge and Beth Phoenix.

The company doesn’t even have a card in place for next month’s pay-per-view, so they’re not locking anything down for April of 2021 yet.