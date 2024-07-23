Backstage News On Why AEW Collision Stopped Using Elton John’s Song

Last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision took place from the eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the show was headlined by The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne and Killswitch) going up against The Bang Bang Gang (“Rock Hard” Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) for the Unified AEW World Trios Championships.

The show’s production changed noticeably, including the opening theme music, which was “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” by Elton John. It has now been replaced by an original theme by Mikey Ruckus.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, this change was done as a cost-saving decision, and the company’s fans should expect some more cutbacks from the show. It was also noted on the report that the assumption is all of the additional assets will go into AEW’s flagship program Dynamite.