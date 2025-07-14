Backstage News On Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland’s Win Over The Young Bucks

During Saturday’s AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland defeated the Young Bucks, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, in tag team action.

As a result of the loss, Matthew and Nicholas are no longer Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs) in the storyline. The match concluded when Ospreay and Swerve executed a combination of the Hidden Blade and House Call maneuvers on Matthew, leading to the pinfall.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, the decision regarding the winner of the tag team match was not finalized until one or two days before the pay-per-view event, and the outcome went back and forth for a considerable time.