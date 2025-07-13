Backstage Update On Adam Cole’s AEW Injury Status

Following Adam Cole’s emotional announcement at AEW All In: Texas, a new report has shed light on the health concerns that led to his decision to vacate the TNT Championship. According to Fightful Select, Cole is currently sidelined due to concussion-related issues, casting doubt on his future in the ring.

Sources close to the situation told Fightful that Cole “wasn’t feeling very good,” prompting AEW officials to pull him from competition early Saturday morning — just hours before the pay-per-view. It’s believed that the injury occurred sometime in the week leading up to the event.

During All In, Cole made his way to the ring to personally inform fans of the decision. “I’ll be gone for a while… and I don’t know if I’ll be back,” Cole stated, drawing chants of support from the Texas crowd in what became one of the night’s most emotional moments.

In the aftermath of Cole’s announcement, AEW held a four-way match to determine the new TNT Champion. Dustin Rhodes emerged victorious over Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Kyle Fletcher, capturing the title in what Tony Khan later described as a “storybook moment.”

Johnny Gargano and Wrestling Community Show Support

As previously reported, Cole’s longtime friend and former NXT colleague Johnny Gargano posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, calling Cole one of his “favorite human beings.” Many other wrestling personalities, including Britt Baker, Tommaso Ciampa, and Christopher Daniels, also expressed their love and support.

Concussion issues are a serious matter in professional wrestling, and the decision for Cole to step away — potentially indefinitely — shows the severity of the situation. Fans can only hope for a full recovery, whether or not Cole returns to the ring. His legacy as one of the modern era’s most influential performers remains untouched.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Adam Cole’s condition and the evolving situation in AEW.