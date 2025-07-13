Adam Page Issues Warning To MJF, Reflects On AEW World Title Victory

A battered and emotional Hangman Adam Page addressed the media following his harrowing Texas Death Match victory over Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW All In: Texas, reclaiming the AEW World Championship in a bout soaked with violence, redemption, and legacy.

In a deeply personal statement, Page opened up about the emotional weight behind the win—his first AEW World Title reign since losing the belt over three years ago.

“I needed to know for myself that I was still going to be able to live up to the potential… and I knew that this championship was my potential as a person,” Page stated. “That responsibility was on my shoulders, so I had no choice.”

Page painted a vivid picture of the physical toll and psychological preparation needed for such a violent main event.

“You cannot get into the headspace it takes to be successful in the Texas death match until you can smell another person’s blood… I dug a fork into his head, and I could smell it. Maybe a splatter too. I tasted it.”

He also admitted the emotional toll leading up to the match left him completely drained.

“I’ve probably slept a combined eight hours in the past three or four nights. I’ve cried so much this weekend. I don’t care. I’m proud of that.”

One of the night’s most shocking moments came when Swerve Strickland—Page’s former blood rival—appeared to help fend off The Death Riders, giving Hangman the final opening to finish Moxley.

“He ruined my life for so long, and I did the same to him… and tonight, he chose, on his own, to make my life better. I don’t know if that is for me, for this company, or for himself… But it feels good to let go of a little bit of the past and be excited about the future.”

Looking forward, Page acknowledged his next likely challenger: MJF, who earned the title shot by winning the Men’s Casino Gauntlet earlier in the night.

“I just beat Jon Moxley and the Death Riders and The Elite. I’m not terribly afraid of MJF and The Hurt Syndicate. There’s nothing they could do to take this away from me.”

Now at the helm of AEW once again, Hangman Page is set to usher in a new era as AEW World Champion, with all eyes on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday for his first official address to the fans — and to MJF.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for post-show updates, interviews, and fallout from AEW All In: Texas.