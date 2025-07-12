Bryan Danielson & Darby Allin Return At AEW All In: Texas

Bryan Danielson made a thunderous and unexpected return at AEW All In: Texas, coming to the rescue of Hangman Adam Page during the chaotic closing moments of the main event against Jon Moxley.

Disguised under a Blue Panther mask, Danielson entered the arena moments after a dramatic video message from Darby Allin aired atop Mount Everest. With The Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd) interfering and attempting to choke out Hangman with a plastic bag, Danielson stormed the ring and took out Yuta with a Busaiku Knee, followed by a flurry of Yes Kicks to Castagnoli and Kidd.

He capped off his return with a high-impact suicide dive, crashing into the Death Riders at ringside to a deafening ovation.

This is Danielson’s first AEW appearance since WrestleDream 2024, where he lost the AEW World Championship to Moxley in what was thought to be his final full-time match. That night, the Death Riders injured Danielson in a brutal post-match assault. After months of silence, Danielson’s heroic comeback has blown the door wide open for the next chapter in this bitter faction war.

Darby Allin stunned the AEW faithful with a two-part return at All In: Texas, first appearing in a chilling video promo filmed from atop Mount Everest, where he vowed to “take everything” from Jon Moxley.

Moments later, the lights went out—and the arena erupted as Allin descended from the rafters, landing on the apron in front of a shocked Moxley.

Before Moxley could react, Hangman Page blasted him with a lariat, and Allin leaped off the top rope with a high-risk dive onto the Death Riders at ringside. His surprise appearance turned the tide and set the stage for what appears to be a massive alliance between himself, Danielson, and Hangman in the war against Moxley’s faction.

