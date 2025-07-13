Tony Khan Addresses Adam Cole Injury, Discusses Dustin Rhodes, Hangman Page

Following the conclusion of AEW All In: Texas, the most attended AEW show in North American history, Tony Khan sat down with the media for a wide-ranging post-show press conference. The AEW President addressed everything from title changes and last-minute injuries to long-term booking and AEW’s growing international footprint.

Khan opened the media scrum by thanking fans, wrestlers, and staff, calling the night “historic.”

“This is the biggest attendance we’ve ever had in North America. The biggest gate. And I think the best show, certainly the best ending,” Khan said, referring to “Hangman” Adam Page’s emotional AEW World Championship victory over Jon Moxley in a violent Texas Death Match. “The fans have wanted to see a hero in AEW rise up… AEW’s anxious millennial cowboy was the perfect centerpiece for that moment.”

Khan also praised Moxley’s run as champion:

“Whether you agree with everything he did or not, he’s one of the most important people in AEW history.”

The TNT Championship was vacated just hours before the show due to an undisclosed injury to Adam Cole.

“Somewhere between late last night and early this morning… he just wasn’t feeling well,” Khan revealed. “It was the right call for him to vacate the title.”

Khan confirmed Cole remains a vital locker room presence despite the setback and emphasized that AEW would support him during his recovery.

With the title vacated, a four-way match was announced, which saw Dustin Rhodes shockingly win his first AEW singles championship.

“Given the emotional nature of the day, I wanted the fans to still get a special match,” Khan said. “Dustin pulling out the win was a storybook moment. He’s come close to winning the TNT title so many times, and to do it here, in Texas, was incredible.”

When asked about AEW’s creative structure, Khan spoke openly about balancing long-term vision with real-time changes.

“I do plan long-term,” he said, “but when injuries happen — like Bryan Danielson’s last year — we pivot. That led to Jon Moxley’s title reign. So we’re always adapting.”

Regarding roster depth, Khan noted:

“In sports, when you have a deep team, there are only so many spots. That’s the nature of the game.”

Khan expressed enthusiasm for AEW’s international partnerships, especially the success of CMLL’s Grand Slam Mexico event.

“That was one of my favorite nights,” Khan said, praising luchadores Bandido, Mistico, and Mascara Dorada. He confirmed AEW hopes to return to Arena Mexico, and potentially expand into regions like Chile and Puerto Rico in the future.

Khan discussed recent injury setbacks in the women’s division, including Jamie Hayter and ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet, which forced creative changes.

“That’s why we pivoted to a Casino Gauntlet Match instead of a Tag Title match at All In,” Khan explained. He also confirmed that an Interim ROH Women’s World TV Champion was crowned at ROH Supercard of Honor, showing confidence in the division’s depth.

Casino Gauntlet Winners MJF & Athena Will Receive Title Shots

Both MJF (Men’s) and Athena (Women’s) won their respective Casino Gauntlet Matches, and Khan confirmed they’ve earned future world title opportunities.

“They’ve earned some say in when they cash these things in,” Khan said. “I’ll talk with them, the champions, and work it into the schedule.”

Khan singled out Swerve Strickland for his growth and called him “a great franchise player.” He also praised Will Ospreay and The Young Bucks for delivering one of the best tag matches in AEW history at the show.

“It was up there with the greatest AEW tag matches ever,” Khan said.

Khan addressed confusion around ROH’s Supercard of Honor, stating that its schedule was a direct swap with Death Before Dishonor and denying rumors of a Las Vegas venue.

Khan concluded the session by once again thanking AEW fans and teasing more major announcements in the weeks to come.

“We’re not slowing down. The momentum from All In: Texas is real, and we’re going to carry it forward,” Khan said.

