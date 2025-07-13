Dustin Rhodes Gets Emotional After TNT Championship Victory At AEW All In: Texas

One of the most emotional highlights from AEW All In: Texas came when “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes captured his first singles title in AEW, winning the vacant TNT Championship in a dramatic Fatal 4-Way match. Following the victory, a tearful and humbled Rhodes spoke with the media, reflecting on the moment, his legacy, and what this win means at this stage of his career.

(Scroll down to watch the full post-show media scrum.)

Rhodes was added to the title match earlier in the night after Adam Cole was forced to vacate the TNT Championship due to injury. Seizing the unexpected opportunity, Rhodes battled Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara and scored the surprise win with a well-timed small package on Garcia.

“It’s a very emotional night for everybody,” Rhodes said. “Tony said, ‘Dustin step up,’ and I did… very shocked, very honored. I’m sure there was nobody in the building that thought I was going to win this title.”

Winning the gold in his home state of Texas with family present made the moment even more poignant. Rhodes celebrated in the ring with his nephews Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, the legendary Von Erichs, and even Sammy Guevara.

“I don’t really have the words for that, man, I’m still kind of shocked… My nephews came out there, their mom came out there. It was just a really special moment.”

Rhodes also spoke about the emotional significance of winning a title that’s broadcast on TNT, the same network where he once rose to national fame over three decades ago in WCW.

“Some of the funnest times I had in my career were in WCW… To be back working on the network like this, TNT and TBS, is just very special.”

He even joked that AEW already updated their homepage to name him “the face of the company now.”

Rhodes was equally proud to highlight the next generation of his family. His nephews, now wrestling as The Rhodes Brothers, were at ringside for his moment of triumph.

“The future’s bright. I hope to—and I’m sure they’re going to—kill it, no matter what, where they go.”

Though he originally wanted them to revive the classic “Texas Outlaws” name, Dustin said he fully supports their identity.

Now standing as AEW TNT Champion, the 55-year-old veteran says he’s ready to work harder than ever.

“I want to carry this thing with pride… I want to be a defending champion, and I want to work hard like I always have. And now it’s time for me to step up.”

