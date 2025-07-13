Tony Khan Announces Major Rule Change For AEW Unified Title After All In

In a historic clash at AEW All In: Texas, Kazuchika Okada defeated longtime rival Kenny Omega to become the first-ever AEW Unified Champion, uniting the AEW Continental and AEW International Championships. The match marked yet another chapter in their storied rivalry — but it wasn’t without controversy.

Flanked by manager Don Callis during the post-show media scrum, Okada stood stoically as Callis delivered a self-congratulatory address.

“It’s a great night, because we’re all here to bear witness to a man I call the ace of All Elite Wrestling,” Callis said. “Not only did he become the first unified champion… he will go down in history, along with me, as the men who put Kenny Omega down for good.”

When asked how it felt to end his bitter rival, Okada’s brief but cutting response, translated by Callis, was:

“Yeah, I feel good because I finished Kenny… I ended it.”

Despite the monumental win, the match’s finish stirred controversy after Callis pulled the referee out of the ring during a critical pin attempt by Omega.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the issue directly in a surprise post-show appearance, issuing a major ruling on the future of the Unified Championship.

“We fought a match under the unified rules of AEW, where the referee’s decision is final,” Khan said. “If we had been under Continental Rules, Don, I would have fired you for that… So going forward, the prevailing rules will be the Continental Rules. There will never be outside interference again in a Unified Championship match.”

Callis accepted the change, stating:

“I don’t want any excuses… This is what excellence looks like, and we’re going to show it.”

Callis also promised that Okada would defend the Unified title internationally, representing AEW on the global stage.

“We’re going to do the world a service by letting people in every remote corner, whether it’s Mexico, Japan — anywhere — see what greatness looks like,” Callis said. “This is the best Japanese wrestler I’ve ever seen. Better than Rikidozan. Better than Inoki. Better than Tanahashi. He’s better than all of them.”

With the win, Okada now officially reigns as AEW Continental Champion, AEW International Champion, and the inaugural AEW Unified Champion. His reign will move forward under Continental Rules, barring any outside interference.

