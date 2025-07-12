New AEW Champions Crowned At All In, Mercedes Moné Defeated, JR Returns

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross made his highly anticipated return at AEW All In: Texas, marking his first on-air appearance since announcing his colon cancer diagnosis in May.

Now cancer-free following successful surgery, Ross called two marquee bouts at the show: the AEW Unified Championship clash between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega, and the main event Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page.

Ross received a standing ovation as he joined commentary, delivering his signature storytelling and emotional gravitas throughout the night.

Kazuchika Okada added another accolade to his already legendary career, becoming the first-ever AEW Unified Champion after defeating Kenny Omega in a high-stakes title match at All In: Texas.

The bout unified the AEW Continental Championship and the AEW International Championship. Late in the match, Omega countered the Rainmaker into a tight roll-up for a near-fall, but Okada fired back moments later with a crushing second Rainmaker to seal the victory.

With the win, Okada now holds both titles. AEW officials confirmed that the Continental and International Championships will still be defended independently, despite the unification match.

AVALANCHE FULL NELSON SUPLEX! Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/G4cU45cbh6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025

Okada’s Continental reign began on March 20, 2024. This is his first reign as AEW International Champion. Omega’s International Title run ends at 125 days, having won it at AEW Revolution on March 9.

In a stunning outcome, Toni Storm handed Mercedes Moné her first singles loss in AEW during their TBS vs. AEW Women’s World Championship showdown.

Storm retained her Women’s World Title after hitting a devastating Avalanche Storm Zero from the top rope. Moné entered the bout with a 26-2 record, with both previous losses coming in tag team matches where she wasn’t pinned.

The CEO takes out Storm AND Luther! Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/FeqTxFIPnw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025

Toni Storm’s fourth AEW Women’s World Championship reign continues. She’s now held the title for 147 days, having won it at Grand Slam Australia on February 15. ROH Women’s Champion Athena, who won the Casino Gauntlet, is expected to be Storm’s next challenger.

Dustin Rhodes captured his first AEW singles title at All In: Texas, winning the vacant TNT Championship in a Fatal 4-Way against Kyle Fletcher, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia. The finish saw Rhodes roll up Garcia just as Guevara slid in, a split-second too late.

In the main event Texas Deathmatch, Hangman Page dethroned Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion — thanks in part to a shocking assist from Bryan Danielson and a dramatic return from Darby Allin.

Click here for full results from AEW All In: Texas.