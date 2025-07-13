Toni Storm Thanks Mercedes Moné, Curses Out Half The Roster In Outrageous Media Scrum

Following her successful defense of the AEW Women’s World Championship against Mercedes Moné in the main event of AEW All In: Texas, a triumphant and unhinged “Timeless” Toni Storm held an unforgettable post-show press conference that blended raw emotion, biting humor, and profanity-laced theatrics.

Still in her gear and sipping wine, Storm opened the session with a theatrical monologue, declaring she was “overcome with joy” and that her “panties have been creamed with delight”—before cheekily adding, “Not that I wear any.”

Turning her attention to Moné, Storm offered a mix of admiration and warning:

“Mercedes Moné, thank you for making me a better wrestler and a better woman… and for keeping your lips clean. All four of them. You taste divine. When we meet again, as I know we will, I might not be so kind.”

Storm then pulled out what she called a “Hit List,” calling out everyone from Tony Schiavone to her butler Luther, WWE Hall of Famer Wendy Richter, and even her own mother, telling them all—each for their own reasons—to “go f* yourself.”**

When asked how she felt after the grueling, physical bout, Storm replied bluntly:

“Like absolute dog s*.** It was a fight. It was a war. Did bloody good. Bloody proud of myself.”

She also addressed the moment that set social media ablaze—the passionate kiss she planted on Moné before hitting the Avalanche Storm Zero to retain her title.

“I just always really wanted to do that, to be honest. She once said, ‘Toni, you’re a mark.’ And I’m here to say—she’s absolutely right. Maybe I am a bloody mark… so I kissed her.”

Before leaving, Storm gave a twisted shout-out to those who “kept her together” through her ups and downs, including MVP and “The Rizzler,” whom she thanked for providing “the right strain and the right cheese” for her psychological disorders.

With Storm now entering Day 147 of her historic fourth reign as AEW Women’s World Champion, this performance—both in the ring and at the podium—only solidified her status as one of the most entertaining and unpredictable stars in wrestling today.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on AEW All In: Texas fallout and what’s next for Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné.