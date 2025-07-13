Johnny Gargano Posts Emotional Tribute After Adam Cole Vacates TNT Title

The wrestling world is rallying behind Adam Cole following his heartfelt in-ring announcement at AEW All In: Texas, where he officially vacated the TNT Championship due to ongoing health issues. During the show, Cole revealed to the live crowd and fans watching at home that he would be “gone for a while” and is uncertain if he’ll be able to wrestle again.

The emotional segment left fans and wrestlers stunned, as Cole opened up about his recent health setback. “I don’t know when I’ll be back… if I’ll be back,” Cole admitted to the crowd, prompting chants of support and visible tears from many at ringside.

One of the most heartfelt reactions came from WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano, who shared a touching tribute to his longtime friend on Instagram, detailing their deep friendship and shared career milestones.

“I’ve known @adamcolepro for over 15 years at this point. We were already good friends from our time on the indies, but even more so during our time in NXT. You’d be hard pressed to find someone I spent more time with on a daily basis. We’d go to the Performance Center, sit and watch wrestling with Shawn, eat lunch, then work out with @fla_hayes, and drive to the local Florida coconut shows together on the weekends.”

“We’d always talk about getting a chance to work together on a big stage on those drives. We got that chance when we main evented TakeOver: New York. To my knowledge… one of the highest grossing NXT events of all time. That night was already incredibly special for me but the fact I got to share it with one of my best friends made that moment mean even more. Nothing but love and well wishes to not just one of my favorite opponents but favorite human beings. 🖤💛”

Other names to publicly show support for Cole include Britt Baker, Tommaso Ciampa, and Christopher Daniels, all of whom praised Cole’s heart, resilience, and legacy in the ring. Fans have also taken to social media using the hashtag #ThankYouAdamCole to express their gratitude.

In the aftermath of Cole’s announcement, AEW held a four-way match to crown a new TNT Champion. Daniel Garcia emerged victorious over Sammy Guevara, Kyle Fletcher, and Dustin Rhodes, beginning a new chapter in the title’s lineage.

Adam Cole is one of the most beloved and respected figures in the wrestling industry, and the response to his announcement only solidifies that fact. Whether or not Cole steps into the ring again, his legacy is secure—and his presence will continue to be felt throughout the wrestling world.

