Hangman Page Discusses The Importance Of Being Genuine

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page spoke with Jon Alba for The Takedown on SI.com about various topics, including his main objective.

Page said, “It is my primary goal. My primary focus is to be as authentically me as I can be with the end goal in mind of resonating to our audience. That’s what I enjoy, that’s what I like about this. That’s what I think is ultimately best for any kind of art, right? You could consider, in many ways wrestling as an art.”

On the importance of being genuine:

“To be genuine, to be authentic, I think that creates the most important art. I think it creates the most important line of thinking, not just for me but for viewers as well, the shared line of thinking. I just think that’s important.”

