Backstage News on WWE Changing Plans From Monday’s RAW

WWE had “heavy elements” prepared for a Halloween Party segment on Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home show, but they were not used, Fightful Select reports.

A food fight involving pumpkin pies was also pitched, following previous Halloween angles from previous years. This clearly did not occur.

WWE also brought “a ton” of extras to this week’s RAW in Dallas for the Halloween festivities, but they were not used.

WWE used NXT stars Von Wagner, Duke Hudson, and Kiana James to work the Main Event taping. WWE Hall Of Famer Molly Holly produced James vs. Dana Brooke.

The Women’s Tag Team Titles were won by Alexa Bliss and Asuka, who defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on RAW, which was produced by Petey Williams.

The Trick or Street Fight was the main Halloween segment of the show, in which Matt Riddle defeated Otis.

