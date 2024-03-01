Backstage News On WWE Considering Adding A New Member To The Bloodline

Under Triple H’s creative leadership, WWE has seen more factions than under Vince McMahon, with The Bloodline, Alpha Academy, Damage CTRL, Final Testament, The Judgment Day, LWO, and Legado Del Fantasma.

Tama Tonga, a notable free agent, has signed with the company, so one faction may gain a new member in the future.

The top NJPW star is heading to WWE after nearly 14 years at NJPW, which ended this past Saturday with a tag team match.

Tonga declined an offer from WWE seven years ago in order to remain with NJPW and team with his brother Tanga Loa. They are the sons of WWE Legend Haku.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tama “is considered part of the “family” by Dwayne Johnson, Reigns, etc., and the idea of him in the Bloodline in some form down the line has been considered.”

The faction currently consists of The Rock, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

It is still unclear when he will start with the company.