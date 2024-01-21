Backstage News On WWE Star’s Disappearance From TV

Along with NXT, WWE’s main roster boasts a large number of talent under contract. There is a limited amount of time available for talent across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

In 2019, WWE recruited Von Wagner, also known as Cal Bloom, who played college football. He began training at the Performance Center, and when WWE began using younger stars in NXT 2.0 in late 2021, he received a boost on television.

That same year, Wagner served as Adam Pearce’s bodyguard. He only appeared in one episode and was sent back to NXT after Vince McMahon felt Pearce needed a bodyguard, which he did not like. Thus, the angle was reduced after that.

He was most recently involved in a babyface feud with Bron Breakker, and his most recent match was a dark match at last week’s NXT TV event, where he defeated Keanu Carver. His last TV match was on the January 5th episode of NXT TV, where Beau Morris lost to No Quarter Catch Crew (Damon Kemp & Myles Borne).

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that there is no story about Wagner being off television after a notable push as a weekly TV character.

Meltzer wrote, “He’s just not been used, but there was no injury or anything like that and he wrestled prior to the NXT show this past week and was back on the show shooting the beginning of an angle with Noam Dar, seemingly replacing Josh Briggs in an angle they had been pushing for weeks.”