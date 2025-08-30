Backstage News On WWE Talent Reactions To House Show Schedule

Fightful Select reports that they have spoken with several WWE talents following the company’s first untelevised live events in some time, which are part of their European tour.

The report indicates that live events continue to be lucrative overseas and that the talent expressed enjoyment for these events.

It was also noted that one talent expressed a strong preference for the current, scaled-back schedule. This adjustment allows for occasional weekends off, more days at home, and additional recovery time.

The talent stated, “I don’t miss house shows at all. They’re fun to wrestle on, but the current method is much better. It makes sense that they still do them here and there, and it makes them much more special.”

Another talent remarked that working live events is always different from television shows, and reducing the number of live events makes them more special and enjoyable.

The report further mentions that the company plans to host its holiday tour of house shows after Christmas. Higher-ups have stated that, at this time, there are no discussions about increasing the schedules outside of overseas tours. One source commented that these events remain highly profitable for WWE and help cultivate local fan bases.

The decision to reduce the schedule was influenced by factors such as costs, scheduling, maintaining talent health, and weighing various pros and cons. It has also simplified contract negotiations by significantly reducing the number of dates.

So far this year, WWE has hosted only 15 house shows, compared to nearly 50 during the same period last year.

One source mentioned that since reducing the schedule, events garner more attention on social media when something significant happens.