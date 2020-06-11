Backstage News On WWE’s Current Plans For Charlotte Flair

With Becky Lynch out of action due to her pregnancy, Charlotte Flair is being booked as the top star of the WWE women’s division. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed WWE’s current plans for Charlotte:

“Charlotte’s gonna be Charlotte, it doesn’t matter. I mean, her position is locked. She’s gonna be the woman until Becky Lynch comes back no matter what. Babyface when she needs to be a babyface. Heel when she needs to be a heel. She’s just Charlotte, you know? They’re not gonna take that away from her. There’s no one who’s gonna get over on her.”

Charlotte challenging Asuka for the RAW Women’s Title is expected to be the next major feud in the WWE women’s division over the summer.