Backstage News on WWE’s Current Plans for Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey is still expected to be a member of WWE’s roster moving forward.

Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to SmackDown on FOX last Friday, capturing the SmackDown Women’s Title from Rousey. There had been some speculation that Rousey would take some time off after a big loss, as she has done in the past, but a new report from PWInsider notes that the loss to Flair was not a temporary exit for Rousey.

Rousey will currently work the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen whether she will compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match or a rematch against Flair, but she is still very much in the running as WWE prepares for WrestleMania 39. Rousey is rumored to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, but there has been no word on whether or not that match will take place.

On a related note, Flair’s current plans call for her to work as a babyface. This could change, especially because Charlotte is a Flair, but she is currently the top babyface in the blue brand women’s division.

WWE is hinting that we’ll find out what’s next for Flair on Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.