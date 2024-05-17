WWE Star Responds To Bianca Belair Pregnancy Rumor

Social media users speculated today that a WWE star might be pulled from upcoming events due to a pregnancy rumor.

A screenshot of Montez Ford’s Instagram profile that reads “Father of 3” is floating around. This prompted fans to speculate that Bianca Belair is pregnant. No one has confirmed this, and the rumor spread due to the screenshot. For the record, Ford’s Instagram bio does not currently include the “Father of 3” line.

Belair is still advertised for her Queen of the Ring tournament match against Tiffany Stratton on tonight’s SmackDown, so unless the match is canceled, the pregnancy rumors appear to be false.

Also, as seen below, Angelo Dawkins had a good laugh at the rumors on Twitter today.