WWE SmackDown returns tonight.

The final go-home show before this Saturday’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event goes down tonight at 8/7c at the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH.

Scheduled for tonight’s show are the following matches and segments:

* John Cena to appear

* Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa vs. Damian Priest & LA Knight

* WWE Women’s Championship Eliminator: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

