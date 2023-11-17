Backstage News On WWE’s Decision To Change The Look Of WrestleMania Weekend TV Events

When WrestleMania 40 takes place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia next year, the presentation of events such as WWE RAW, NXT Stand & Deliver, and SmackDown will be different.

WWE will host Friday Night SmackDown and the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony before returning with NXT Stand & Deliver on April 5. The weekend will conclude on Monday, April 8, with Monday Night RAW.

According to the ticket map for the shows, which WrestleTix first revealed, WWE intends to have the arena open to full capacity. The smaller tunnel will be used, as it was for previous events such as Backlash, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series. The lack of large sets allows more fans to attend.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s decision to make the change is motivated by the desire to sell more tickets and money.

According to Meltzer, “The feeling is that with all the tourists in town and the brand being hot they will be able to sell more tickets and drive more revenue (plus it saves on arena costs). “

RAW and SmackDown will be priced at 18,553 instead of the standard 13,000 range.