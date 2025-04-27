What Randy Orton Told Joe Hendry Following Their Match At WrestleMania 41

WWE shared a post on their Instagram account featuring a comment from “The Viper,” Randy Orton, directed at TNA World Champion Joe Hendry following their match at WrestleMania 41 Night Two this past Sunday.

Hendry had been a surprise opponent for Orton, who issued an open challenge after Kevin Owens was pulled from the match due to a serious injury.

Orton defeated Hendry with an RKO, gave him a few words, and then hit him with another RKO.

Orton said, “Hey! Listen to me. For everybody back there, you showed up. You showed up for all these people. That means a lot to me, man.”