Charlotte Flair Comments On WWE Evolution Return Rumors

Top WWE star Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including the speculation surrounding the return of WWE Evolution.

Flair said, “Like, I hear all these rumors, so, I mean it’s been, you know, a couple of years, so I think it would be a good time to [start it up again]. Overall, really, it’s just more about having more women’s storylines and more women main events.”

On the experience of some of the new women’s wrestlers:

“Having those waves of inexperience, experience, and then – you know – having Tiffany [Stratton] come up a year ago, having Roxanne [Perez] come up, [Sol Ruca] winning the Speed title? I think it’s great.”

You can check out Flair’s comments in the video below.