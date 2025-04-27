TKO CEO Ari Emanuel’s Pay Drops Significantly In 2024

According to Deadline.com, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel’s compensation decreased significantly last year compared to the previous year. The company’s SEC proxy filing, released on Friday, revealed that Emanuel earned $18.1 million in 2024, down from $64.9 million in 2023.

Despite the decline in his TKO salary, Emanuel still benefited financially from various transactions. He made $173.8 million after taking Endeavor private and transitioning from CEO to executive chairman, which led to the company’s rebranding as WME Group. Additionally, he earned $308 million in 2021 through an initial public offering (IPO), with most of that revenue coming from stock sales.

In contrast, TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro saw his pay double, rising from $16.1 million in 2023 to $32 million in 2024.