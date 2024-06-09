Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For NXT Star Gigi Dolin

NXT star Gigi Dolin was one of the brand’s most popular and hottest talents after making a name for herself as part of the Toxic Attraction faction with Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose. Dolin would even hold the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles twice with Jayne before Toxic Attraction went their separate ways. As of late, Dolin had been in a storyline with Ariana Grace, only for it to be dropped.

Corey Brennan recently discussed Dolin’s status and the plans WWE currently has for her during a Q&A podcast on Fightful Select.

Brennan said, “Jordan Miller and a couple of other people have asked about Gigi Dolin’s whereabouts. Again, I will broad the answer here for you guys, so we’ve been looking into Gigi’s situation a bit, and the most we can confirm now is her storyline with Ariana Grace was dropped. It was dropped for a number of reasons, but we have not been able to confirm them as of now, and for now, there are no immediate plans for Gigi Dolin at this time in NXT.”