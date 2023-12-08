Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For The Christmas Episode Of RAW

With the holidays in full swing, WWE will provide time off for talent and staff to spend with their families.

This has caused the company to reschedule its pre-Christmas tour before embarking on its annual post-Christmas tour, which begins on December 26 and includes a stop at Madison Square Garden.

Before they arrive, WWE will broadcast live RAW episodes on December 11 and December 18. The return of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura are currently advertised for next week’s RAW.

WWE will broadcast a live episode of SmackDown in Green Bay on December 15th before taping the December 22nd episode. There has been speculation about what WWE will do for the Christmas episode of RAW, as the company aired a best-of show last year.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that a WWE executive told him that the event would most likely be a best-of show.

According to Meltzer, “It appears the 12/25 Raw will be a best-of show since there is no show being taped, but WWE hasn’t publicly confirmed it, but one executive there said that to the best of his knowledge, it was accurate.”