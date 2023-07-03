Backstage News & Possible Spoilers On WWE’s Plans For The Bloodline, Creative News, More

According to reports, Jey Uso vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline WWE SummerSlam in August.

The WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday concluded with Jey and Jimmy Uso defeating Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Jey pinned Reigns to win, marking the first time Reigns has been pinned or submitted since December 15th, 2019, when he lost a TLC Match against Baron Corbin via pinfall at the 2019 WWE TLC event. Reigns will defend against Jey in Detroit, according to various sources, including the Wrestling Observer and WRKDWrestling.

WWE insider Boozer Rasslin said that “big calls” are being made for The Bloodline’s last chapter, and that the following few weeks “will be crazy” in the lead up to SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit.

According to reports, the creative for The Bloodline is handled by Reigns, Paul Heyman, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and SmackDown Vice President Ryan Callahan, with assistance from Senior Writers Michael Kirshenbaum and Chad Barbash, and no one else is calling for anything to happen with The Bloodline because their creative input wouldn’t matter. It was also stated that WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes is the producer of their matches and thus his opinion is also involved in Bloodline storylines, it stops there after Hayes.

Regarding The Bloodline Civil War Match on Saturday, WrestleVotes reported that a high-ranking member of the WWE creative staff was hesitant to construct the conclusion that saw Jey pin Reigns.

“A strong argument that Reigns shouldn’t be pinned prior to losing the title was present throughout the process,” they stated.

This is interesting as before to Money In the Bank, it was mentioned that WWE had two highly dramatic finishes planned for the bout, and that the creative crew was split on the decision.