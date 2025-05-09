Backstage News On WWE’s Recent Wave Of Releases, Some Viewed As ‘Dead Weight’

WWE recently parted ways with numerous talents across both the main roster and NXT, and new details have emerged regarding the reasons behind these releases.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the cuts were part of an internal directive to open up space across WWE’s roster—both to make room for fresh NXT call-ups on the main roster and to allow new developmental talent to gain valuable television time in NXT.

Main Roster Departures:

Braun Strowman

Shayna Baszler

Dakota Kai

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Shotzi (whose contract reportedly expires in July 2025 and will not be renewed)

NXT/Developmental Departures:

Cora Jade

Gigi Dolin

Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang)

Eddy Thorpe

Riley Osborne

Oro Mensah

Jakara Jackson

Javier Bernal

Dani Palmer

Keanu Carver

Meltzer noted that the cuts primarily affected those WWE management believed had reached their creative ceiling or showed little main roster potential. On the main roster, the goal was to cycle out talent that had already been used to their perceived limit. One term used internally was that these individuals were considered “dead weight” by decision-makers.

For the NXT side, multiple WWE sources cited a combination of issues leading to the releases: lack of improvement, poor connection with audiences, frequent injuries, or a perceived lack of work ethic. Meltzer wrote, “Decisions were made based on the feeling some talent was lazy, had not improved enough, were injury prone, or the feeling that they weren’t connecting.”

Ultimately, the final say on who stayed or left came down to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. However, it remains unclear whether Triple H was given a specific number of cuts to make or a financial figure to hit, or if the decisions were left entirely to his discretion.

These moves reflect WWE’s current talent strategy—prioritizing long-term potential and making space for emerging stars to shine, especially as the company evolves under its post-Endeavor merger structure.