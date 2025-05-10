Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax Set For WWE Women’s Championship

Nia Jax defeated Jade Cargill in a WWE Women’s Championship Eliminator match on the May 9 episode of SmackDown from the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH.

The two battled in a competitive, two-segment bout as WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton watched from ringside. Late in the match, Naomi ran down and attacked Stratton, distracting Cargill long enough for Jax to capitalize with the AnNiaihilator off the ropes for the pin.

With the win, Jax is now next in line to challenge Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship. WWE has yet to announce a date for the title match.