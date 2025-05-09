Potential Spoiler: Absent WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown

A familiar face could be making her way back to WWE television very soon.

Former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is backstage at tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown taping in Dayton, Ohio, PWInsiderElite.com has confirmed.

While it’s not confirmed whether Bliss will appear on camera, the report notes that “she’s not there for no reason,” suggesting her presence is likely tied to creative developments.

Bliss re-signed with WWE earlier this year, around Royal Rumble 2025, and has made only three televised appearances since putting pen to paper on the new deal. Her absence from WrestleMania 41 was reportedly due to creative plans involving the Wyatt Sicks faction, a mysterious group heavily teased but still awaiting their full TV debut.

Whether WWE is still planning to introduce Bliss as part of that angle remains to be seen, but her confirmed presence at SmackDown has sparked speculation that a return to TV could be imminent.

Stay with PWMania.com for the latest on Alexa Bliss and all WWE developments.