Backstage News Regarding Drew McIntyre – Bobby Lashley Storyline

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley pitched the idea of working together in a WWE Title storyline, Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com is reporting. Dangoor noted the following:

“Our sources have told us both men have enjoyed working together in the past [Impact Wrestling] and knew that they could put on a great match if given the opportunity. We’re told that both men also saw the value in a feud for their respective characters.”

Paul Heyman was also said to be influential in developing the feud. The “structure and pacing” of the Backlash PPV match was something that Heyman reportedly worked on with both men but the finish involving Lana was more in line with what Vince McMahon wanted to see.